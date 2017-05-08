Louisiana inmates freed from paying child support under legislative bill
Louisiana prisoners may not have to pay child support while they are incarcerated until legislation proposed in the 2017 lawmaking session. . The aim is encourage ex-inmates to find jobs upon release, although even the sponsor, Rep. Joe Marino III of Gretna, admitted: "It's not an easy bill" to support.
