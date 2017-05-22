Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend
Residents in Louisiana will have the opportunity to prepare for the beginning of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season this weekend for the state's annual Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. From Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, Louisianians can buy flashlights, batteries, portable generators and other emergency supplies at a reduced state sales tax rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC