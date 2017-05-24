Louisiana governor set for Democrats' first Clinton Dinner
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a surprise Democratic winner in what has been a blood-red Republican state, will speak in Little Rock July 22 at the annual Democratic Party dinner once known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner. The dinner is ditching the old name and henceforth is to be known as the Clinton Dinner, for the former president, according to a state party news release, though there's some confusion about the new name.
