Louisiana GOP Seeks to Divert $190M in Flood Aid to Protection Project
House Republican lawmakers are proposing to divert $190 million of Louisiana's congressional disaster-recovery money to a flood-protection project, a move that would shrink aid earmarked for homeowners struggling to recover after last year's flooding. The state's Democratic governor is opposed to the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|wondering
|221,434
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|Wed
|About time
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 30
|alphaulm
|598
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC