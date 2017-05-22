Louisiana GOP leaders call for defeat of gas tax increase
Louisiana's Republican Party leaders are urging state lawmakers to reject a gas tax hike ahead of Wednesday's scheduled vote on the measure and have chastised GOP legislators who voted for the proposal. The party's governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, narrowly supported a resolution opposing the 17-cent per gallon tax hike at its recent meeting.
