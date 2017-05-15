Louisiana gasoline tax hike backed by GOP-heavy House committee
A push to raise Louisiana's gasoline tax and pump millions more dollars into roadwork has narrowly crossed its first, and possibly highest, hurdle in the Legislature . The conservative, majority-Republican House Ways and Means Committee voted 9-7 Tuesday for the 17-cent per gallon tax hike.
