Louisiana Can't Afford to Pay for Jailhouse Lawyers, So Inmates Are Pleading Guilty
Poor inmates often face a choice: wait years for public defenders or tell a judge they're guilty. A new lawsuit, the largest of its kind, could change everything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Casey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC