Louisiana abortion laws 'have major conflicts with science,' report says
A new report released by the Guttmacher Institute ranks Louisiana among states with the most abortion restrictions in place that are not grounded in science. The report cites a 2008 study that said 92 percent of women had made up their mind to have an abortion prior to booking an appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|Finally
|374
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC