Louisiana abortion laws 'have major conflicts with science,' report says

20 hrs ago

A new report released by the Guttmacher Institute ranks Louisiana among states with the most abortion restrictions in place that are not grounded in science. The report cites a 2008 study that said 92 percent of women had made up their mind to have an abortion prior to booking an appointment.

