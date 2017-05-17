'Long overdue': Bill would extend domestic violence protections to 'dating partners'
Louisiana state Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans, speaks Tuesday, May 2, 2017, on the House floor at the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Moreno is sponsoring a bill that would apply protections for domestic abuse battery victims to "dating partners."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|Mon
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC