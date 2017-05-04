Long ball lifts Islanders past McNeese, 10-4
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi used two, three-run home runs then added three insurance runs late to upset first place McNeese by a score of 10-4 on Saturday in the second game of a three-game Southland Conference baseball series. The loss was the first league home loss of the season for the Cowboys, who fall to 31-14 overall and 20-6 in league play.
