LGBT workplace discrimination forbidd...

LGBT workplace discrimination forbidden under Louisiana proposal, but prospects seem dim

13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Being more accepting of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people than North Carolina was good for Louisiana's wallet. The city of New Orleans estimates it gained $100 million from hosting the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. New Orleans was the NBA's second choice to host the game and its lucrative related events, which had hotels at 99 percent occupancy that weekend.

