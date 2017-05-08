LGBT workplace discrimination forbidden under Louisiana proposal, but prospects seem dim

Being more accepting of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people than North Carolina was good for Louisiana's wallet. The city of New Orleans estimates it gained $100 million from hosting the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. New Orleans was the NBA's second choice to host the game and its lucrative related events, which had hotels at 99 percent occupancy that weekend.

