LGBT workplace discrimination forbidden under Louisiana proposal, but prospects seem dim
Being more accepting of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people than North Carolina was good for Louisiana's wallet. The city of New Orleans estimates it gained $100 million from hosting the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. New Orleans was the NBA's second choice to host the game and its lucrative related events, which had hotels at 99 percent occupancy that weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|599
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC