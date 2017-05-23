LDWF announces Free Fishing Weekend i...

LDWF announces Free Fishing Weekend in Louisiana

KATC-TV Lafayette

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. Louisiana's Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for Louisiana residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license. "Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman's Paradise," explained Secretary Jack Montoucet.

Chicago, IL

