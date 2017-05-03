Landing a job in Northeast Louisiana
ICNA Relief, Southside Economic Development District, and staff members from Louisiana Delta Community College are hosting a job training Wednesday, May 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delta is giving a 45 minute lecture about the jobs available in Northeast Louisiana and the programs it offers to help people land the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|wondering
|221,434
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|10 hr
|About time
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 30
|alphaulm
|598
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC