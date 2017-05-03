Landing a job in Northeast Louisiana

ICNA Relief, Southside Economic Development District, and staff members from Louisiana Delta Community College are hosting a job training Wednesday, May 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delta is giving a 45 minute lecture about the jobs available in Northeast Louisiana and the programs it offers to help people land the job.

