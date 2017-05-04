Lack of responses from flooded families to state survey could mean fewer aid dollars
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference at the State Capitol Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, on the state's plan for spending $1.2 billion in flood-relief funding recently approved by Congress. He's flanked by Restore Louisiana Task Force co-chairs Jimmy Durbin, left, and Jacqui Vines, center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Righteousonetc
|599
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC