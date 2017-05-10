LA reopens temporary bridge on Sligo ...

LA reopens temporary bridge on Sligo Road to traffic

The temporary bridge over Red Chute Bayou on Sligo Road in Bossier Parish is back open to traffic, the state highway department reports. The reopening comes a day after concrete pilings fell like dominoes, damaging the span and forcing traffic to be rerouted onto Caplis-Sligo Road.

