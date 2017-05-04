Judge blasts 'ridiculous' 18-year sentence for marijuana
The Louisiana Supreme Court's chief justice thinks so, and says it's outrageous that her colleagues upheld the punishment. In her dissenting opinion Wednesday, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said it's ridiculous that a lengthy prison sentence for such a small amount of marijuana would be allowed to stand.
