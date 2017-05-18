Jeff Sadow: Black Caucus' dramatic wa...

Jeff Sadow: Black Caucus' dramatic walkout over HB71 sows division it claims to protest

Rep. Joseph Buie, D-New Orleans and chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, said Tuesday morning that House business will go on as usual after the group's membership walked out of the chamber Monday evening. They were protesting the House's majority approving legislation that would protect Confederate monuments.

Chicago, IL

