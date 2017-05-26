Iowa man accused of punching out car ...

Iowa man accused of punching out car window, hitting victim in face

An Iowa man was arrested last night on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges after allegedly assaulting passengers in another vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Thursday evening to 10112 Louisiana Highway 101 in Iowa where the victims drove to after escaping the assault.

