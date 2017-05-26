Iowa man accused of punching out car window, hitting victim in face
An Iowa man was arrested last night on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges after allegedly assaulting passengers in another vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded Thursday evening to 10112 Louisiana Highway 101 in Iowa where the victims drove to after escaping the assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 24
|MIDutch
|221,445
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC