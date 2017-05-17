In a first on LGBT job protections, L...

In a first on LGBT job protections, Louisiana's influential business groups stay neutral

Louisiana's largest business organizations do not oppose legislation that would provide protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace in 2017. They have opposed such legislation in the past.

