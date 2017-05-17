In a first on LGBT job protections, Louisiana's influential business groups stay neutral
Louisiana's largest business organizations do not oppose legislation that would provide protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace in 2017. They have opposed such legislation in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC