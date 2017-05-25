Hurricane evacuation in Acadiana coul...

Hurricane evacuation in Acadiana could be more congested this year

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

If a major hurricane were to head for South Louisiana this year, evacuation could take a little longer for residents trying to get out of Acadiana. Much of Lafayette Parish and Acadiana has not updated its infrastructure to account for the growing population since hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 24 MIDutch 221,445
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 18 ScooterP3 599
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC