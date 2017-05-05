House GOP banks on incorrect forecast in Louisiana budget

As House Republicans crafted their version of next year's budget, they built the spending plan off a central premise: Louisiana's income projections are always wrong, and for nearly a decade those missed forecasts have forced repeated cuts across government. In the budget backed by the House on Thursday, GOP leaders anticipated the projections would be off again - and used 2.5 percent less than the full forecast of what Louisiana is expected to collect in general state tax dollars next year.

