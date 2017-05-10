Honoring victims of a racial massacre...

Honoring victims of a racial massacre 130 years ago

In this Nov. 13, 2016 photo provided by John DeSantis, author of "The Thibodaux Massacre: Racial Violence and the 1887 Sugar Cane Labor Strike" poses with Sylvester Jackson, right, great-grandson of ma... NEW ORLEANS - Descendants of victims of a racial massacre 130 years ago in south Louisiana and descendants of Confederate and plantation families are working together to honor those victims and possibly find their remains. Members of white mobs went door to door for more than two hours, shooting unarmed blacks, on Nov. 23, 1887.

