Happy Birthday Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

Saturday May 27 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

PAWS was founded in May 2003 and with the help of our community members, we have been saving lives through spay/neuter & rescue since then! As of our birthday this year, we are proud to report the following accomplishments! RESCUED! We have rescued over 1,250 pets from the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter and placed them into loving homes. SPAYED/NEUTERED! We have spayed & neutered over 7,000 pets of pet owners in Northeast Louisiana who could not otherwise have afforded this surgery.

