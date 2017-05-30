Happy Birthday Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
PAWS was founded in May 2003 and with the help of our community members, we have been saving lives through spay/neuter & rescue since then! As of our birthday this year, we are proud to report the following accomplishments! RESCUED! We have rescued over 1,250 pets from the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter and placed them into loving homes. SPAYED/NEUTERED! We have spayed & neutered over 7,000 pets of pet owners in Northeast Louisiana who could not otherwise have afforded this surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Wed
|lie detevtor
|221,448
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 29
|Lords child
|600
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr '17
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC