Gradual increase in Louisiana gas tax might attract support, sponsor says
Louisiana state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, is sponsoring a bill in the Louisiana Legislature's 2017 regular session to increase the state's gasoline tax. The Louisiana legislator proposing a 17-cent gasoline tax increase might look at phasing in the hike over more than one year instead of implementing it all at once on Jan. 1. Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, said he also is considering other significant changes to attract enough votes for the House to approve it.
