Gov. Edwards announces Trump Administration lift of moratorium on Louisianaa s WIC program
Gov. John Bel Edwards has received a letter from the Trump administration notifying the state that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service has fully lifted the federal moratorium on the authorization of new vendors in the Louisiana Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. "I am thankful that the Trump administration recognizes the hard work that has gone into improving the way the state manages the WIC vendors who are integral in meeting the nutritional needs of the thousands of Louisiana woman and children who rely on this program," said Gov. Edwards.
Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
