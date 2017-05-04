Flood warnings still in effect for mu...

Flood warnings still in effect for much of Southwest Louisiana

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

With water still high and very slow to recede, the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday has been extended through Thursday afternoon for a large portion of Calcasieu, all of Jeff Davis and southern Beauregard and Allen parishes. The National Weather Service says that gauge readings indicate that flooding is still occurring in most of the warned area but says that this water will begin to recede by this afternoon.

