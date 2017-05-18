Flood recovery meeting for District 2 to be held Thursday
Councilwoman for District 2, Chauna Banks, in conjunction with the Greenwood Homeowners Association, is hosting a meeting to discuss matters relevant to the community's flood recovery effort on Thursday, May 18. The meeting will be held at Foster Road Baptist Church, located at 11333 Foster Rd., at 6:30 p.m. Representatives from FEMA, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, the Office of Community Development, and other city-parish departments have been invited to make presentations and discuss a range of issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|ScooterP3
|599
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 16
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC