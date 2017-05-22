Experts say stock up on hurricane sup...

Experts say stock up on hurricane supplies during sales tax weekend

With hurricane season beginning just next week, experts are saying now is the time to make sure you're stocked up on supplies. According to Doug Ashy Building Materials manager Bobby Domingue, people often scramble right before a storm to buy last minute items that may already be sold out.

