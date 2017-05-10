Early voting period begins in special...

Early voting period begins in special election runoff to replace...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Early voting begins 8:30 a.m. Saturday to decide which of two Ascension Parish Democrats will replace Troy Brown as the state senator for parts of eight parishes along the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche. Meg Casper, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, said Friday the special election runoff for Senate District 2 between state Rep. Edward "Ed" Price of Gonzales and Donaldsonville sugar cane farmer Warren Harang III will be the only item on any ballot in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) 18 hr Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,435
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 6 Righteousonetc 598
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr '17 Finally 374
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC