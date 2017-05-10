Early voting period begins in special election runoff to replace...
Early voting begins 8:30 a.m. Saturday to decide which of two Ascension Parish Democrats will replace Troy Brown as the state senator for parts of eight parishes along the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche. Meg Casper, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, said Friday the special election runoff for Senate District 2 between state Rep. Edward "Ed" Price of Gonzales and Donaldsonville sugar cane farmer Warren Harang III will be the only item on any ballot in Louisiana.
