Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush in FX's 'Katrina: American Crime Story'
Dennis Quaid will play the part of the former president in the Ryan Murphy limited series. He joins a cast that already includes Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown and Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco.
