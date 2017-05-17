Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush i...

Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush in FX's 'Katrina: American Crime Story'

Dennis Quaid will play the part of the former president in the Ryan Murphy limited series. He joins a cast that already includes Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown and Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco.

