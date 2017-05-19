Dennis Quaid Cast as George W. Bush for FX 'Katrina' Series
He joins the cast that features Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Brown and Annette Benning as then-Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco. The poor response to the massive hurricane in 2005 where New Orleans was flooded when a levee protecting the city broke after the storm played a part in politically damaging Bush, the president admitted in his 2010 memoir "Decision Points."
