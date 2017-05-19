Dennis Quaid Cast as George W. Bush f...

Dennis Quaid Cast as George W. Bush for FX 'Katrina' Series

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News Max

He joins the cast that features Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Brown and Annette Benning as then-Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco. The poor response to the massive hurricane in 2005 where New Orleans was flooded when a levee protecting the city broke after the storm played a part in politically damaging Bush, the president admitted in his 2010 memoir "Decision Points."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 21 hr scientia potentia... 221,437
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Thu ScooterP3 599
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC