Death threats, graffiti and assault allegations abound as New Orleans ...
New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu's effort to remove several Confederate-related monuments is hardly proving to be a Big Easy. The first statue, which honored an 1874 white supremacist rebellion against federal authority after the Civil War, was removed in the middle of the night by masked contractors wearing bulletproof vests in late April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Righteousonetc
|599
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Wed
|wondering
|221,434
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC