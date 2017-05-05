Death threats, graffiti and assault a...

Death threats, graffiti and assault allegations abound as New Orleans ...

Read more: Salon

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu's effort to remove several Confederate-related monuments is hardly proving to be a Big Easy. The first statue, which honored an 1874 white supremacist rebellion against federal authority after the Civil War, was removed in the middle of the night by masked contractors wearing bulletproof vests in late April.

