Congress spending deal includes flood assistance funds, but not $2B Louisiana leaders sought

Louisiana would receive less than $400 million in additional flood recovery funds under a spending proposal Congress is mulling this week. An exact dollar amount is unclear, but the spending deal hashed out in Congress sets aside $400 million for Louisiana and other states that have been through recent disasters.

