Confederate monuments battle flares i...

Confederate monuments battle flares in Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Monuments battle flares in Capitol Bill would make it harder to remove Rebel statues Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/news/2017/05/26/rebel-monument-debat/348494001/ Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference in the Capitol Tuesday morning led by caucus Chairman Joseph Bouie, D-New Orleans. Members of the Gulf Coast Patriot Network waved Confederate flags in front of the Caddo Courthouse last week to show support for the Shreveport Confederate monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 24 MIDutch 221,445
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 18 ScooterP3 599
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,324,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC