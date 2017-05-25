Confederate license plate requests quadrupled in Louisiana last year: OMV
Requests for the Sons of Confederate Veterans license plate quadrupled last year, according to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. The number of Louisiana license plates issued with an image of a Confederate flag more than quadrupled last year, according to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.
