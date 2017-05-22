Billy Broadhurst, adviser to ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, dies
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK -- Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards, right, chats with Billy and Nancy Broadhurst during the Cajundome 30th Anniversary Luncheon Tuesday, November 10, 2015, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC