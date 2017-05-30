Baton Rouge adds jobs; New Orleans and Lafayette down for 12 months through April
The jobs picture was mixed for Louisiana's cities in April, with five metro areas posting year-to-year job losses and four adding jobs. The state's nonfarm employment was down 2,900 jobs, or 0.2 percent from April 2016, to 1,976,500, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission .
