Archaic, bloated Louisiana, local gov...

Archaic, bloated Louisiana, local governments need overhaul

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

With tax dollars scarce in Louisiana, this should be the time to discuss streamlining on the state and local levels. Just how many boards, commissions, water districts, sewer districts, parish auditors, law enforcement offices, and other special districts are spread throughout Louisiana? Some estimates are as high as 7,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Thu ScooterP3 599
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 16 Paul Scott 221,436
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC