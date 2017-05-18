Archaic, bloated Louisiana, local governments need overhaul
With tax dollars scarce in Louisiana, this should be the time to discuss streamlining on the state and local levels. Just how many boards, commissions, water districts, sewer districts, parish auditors, law enforcement offices, and other special districts are spread throughout Louisiana? Some estimates are as high as 7,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Thu
|ScooterP3
|599
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 16
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC