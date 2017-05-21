Anaylsis: Unlock budget restrictions? Not likely
Anaylsis: Unlock budget restrictions? Not likely BATON ROUGE - In the litany of gripes lodged during annual debates on Louisiana's budget, one criticism has remained constant. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/05/21/anaylsis-unlock-budget-restrictions-not-likely/101995062/ BATON ROUGE - In the litany of gripes lodged during annual debates on Louisiana's budget, one criticism has remained constant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC