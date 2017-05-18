Amid talks of reform, push for diversity in Baton Rouge Police...
Four decades ago, the U.S. Justice Department issued an unequivocal warning to some three dozen Louisiana cities: Diversify your police and fire departments or risk losing federal funding. The edict, delivered during a closed-door meeting, followed a civil-rights investigation that found a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices from New Iberia to Monroe, and it resulted in a sweeping court settlement intended to shatter the glass ceilings of the state's law enforcement community, which had been dominated by white males since its inception.
