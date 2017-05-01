Alligator Restrained by 2 Pairs of Handcuffs After It's Caught Breaking Into a Home
Louisiana firefighters handcuffed an alligator last week after it was caught roaming around a house under construction in St. Tammany Parish. In videos uploaded by the local fire department, animal officials can be seen lassoing the reptile, and eventually pulling it out of the home.
