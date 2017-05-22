Adapting to land loss in these 6 Louisiana parishes is topic of public meetings
A federally funded program is again asking residents of six Louisiana coastal parishes to help design projects aimed at adapting to land loss. Louisiana's Strategic Adaptations for Future Environments promises to fund at least one project, program or policy in each of the parishes with money from a $40 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.
