A look at high-profile officer-involved shootings
A lawyer for the family of a black motorist shot to death by a white South Carolina police officer says justice has been done with the fired officer's guilty plea. But attorney Chris Stewart also said Tuesday that verdicts are rare in officer-involved killings.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|1 hr
|About time
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|replaytime
|221,431
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|alphaulm
|598
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
