$45M settlement between BP, Louisiana parish over oil spill
A coastal Louisiana parish announced a $45 million settlement Tuesday with BP over damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil spill. Plaquemines Parish president Amos Cormier set a Wednesday news conference to discuss the settlement, how it was achieved and how the money will be used.
