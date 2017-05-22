$368M budget boost sought for Louisiana Medicaid expansion
Louisiana lawmakers are being asked Monday to add $368 million in federal funding to the health department budget to keep from running out of money for the state's Medicaid expansion, a move that would boost spending on a program Republicans criticize as growing too large. The Louisiana Department of Health has enrolled more people than expected in Medicaid expansion since Gov. John Bel Edwards began the program last year, and those signing up for the free insurance coverage are older and costlier patients than projected.
