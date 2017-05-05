2. New Standard?Gop Sen: - Kimmel Test' for Health CareSays any...

2. New Standard?Gop Sen: - Kimmel Tes...

New Standard?Gop Sen: - Kimmel Test' for Health CareSays any...

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy wants any Obamacare replacement legislation to pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," the Louisiana lawmaker said on Friday, referring to the late-night host's tear-filled revelation this week that his son was born with a heart condition. "I ask, does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test? Will a child born with congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in the first year of life?" Cassidy said during an interview on CNN.

