2. New Standard?Gop Sen: - Kimmel Test' for Health CareSays any...
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy wants any Obamacare replacement legislation to pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," the Louisiana lawmaker said on Friday, referring to the late-night host's tear-filled revelation this week that his son was born with a heart condition. "I ask, does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test? Will a child born with congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in the first year of life?" Cassidy said during an interview on CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|wondering
|221,437
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Righteousonetc
|599
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC