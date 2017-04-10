Woman sues ex-prosecutor accused of trading sex for leniency
A victim's mother is suing a former Louisiana district attorney accused of extorting sexual favors from at least 22 women in exchange for favorable treatment from his office. The racketeering lawsuit was filed Monday by a woman whose daughter was a key witness in an FBI investigation of the sex abuse allegations against former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel.
