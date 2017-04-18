Wild hogs get poison reprieve for now
Wild hogs get poison reprieve for now Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain has halted the eventual sale of the poison Kaput. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2pyypYW Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain has temporarily halted the eventual sale of a poison to reduce the wild hog population in the state because of the danger it poses to other species like bears.
