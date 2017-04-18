Wild hogs get poison reprieve for now

Wild hogs get poison reprieve for now

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain has temporarily halted the eventual sale of a poison to reduce the wild hog population in the state because of the danger it poses to other species like bears.

