Widening Louisiana sales tax appears to be most viable budget option in statehouse
Gov. John Bel Edwards key tax proposal doesn't seem to be going anywhere in the Louisiana Legislature. by the Louisiana House committee that oversees tax policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|221,156
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|595
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC