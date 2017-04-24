Votes on controversial Louisiana sent...

Votes on controversial Louisiana sentencing changes may be delayed

15 hrs ago

Votes on Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice package have been delayed by a week. The governor is trying to use the legislation to reduce the state's prison population by 4,800 people and to save the state $151 million over the next 10 years.

